Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mark J. Carroll
Carroll, Mark J.

April 24, 1968 - November 8, 2020

Age 52, of Wahoo, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, 10am, at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, 6-8pm, at Svoboda Funeral Home. Interment at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. *The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME

211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.