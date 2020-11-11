Carroll, Mark J.
April 24, 1968 - November 8, 2020
Age 52, of Wahoo, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, 10am, at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, 6-8pm, at Svoboda Funeral Home. Interment at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. *The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences.
SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME
211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.