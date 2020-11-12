Andrews, William T. SSgt (Ret.)
February 18, 1949 - November 3, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, John Henry Jr. and Ethel Adine Andrews. Survived by brothers, Rodney R. (Renee Stubblefield) Andrews and James W. (Janette) Andrews; nephew, Cornelius J. Smith and a host of nieces and nephews.
Private family service will take place. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.