Kenneth H. Spahr
Spahr, Kenneth H.

May 22, 1933 - November 8, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Darlene Spahr. Survived by children, Chuck Spahr (Joey Gonzales) of Albuquerue, NM, Vicki (Tom Ewin) Spahr-Ewin and John (Brenda) Spahr all of Omaha; grandchildren, Andrea Spahr and TJ (Zach) Ewin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice.

MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday, Nov. 14 11am at Westlawn Hillcrest. INURNMENT will be held at a later date.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
