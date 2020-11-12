Spahr, Kenneth H.
May 22, 1933 - November 8, 2020
Preceded in death by wife, Darlene Spahr. Survived by children, Chuck Spahr (Joey Gonzales) of Albuquerue, NM, Vicki (Tom Ewin) Spahr-Ewin and John (Brenda) Spahr all of Omaha; grandchildren, Andrea Spahr and TJ (Zach) Ewin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice
.
MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday, Nov. 14 11am at Westlawn Hillcrest. INURNMENT will be held at a later date.
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500www.westlawnhillcrest.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.