Kinney, Robert A.



May 12, 1980 - November 7, 2020



Preceded in death by his grandparents. Survived by his parents, Danny and Flo Kinney; siblings, April (Eric) Aken, William (Tiffany) Kinney, Stephanie (Thomas) Dowdy, Nick Kinney, Danielle Schmit; his niece, 3 nephews, his large extended family and a wife, Samantha.



Funeral Service Saturday, 10am at the 72nd Street Chapel with interment in Harris Grove Cemetery, rural Logan, Iowa. Visitation with the family Friday, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.



John A. Gentleman Mortuaries



72nd Street Chapel



1010 North 72nd street



402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.