Dear Cindy, Todd, and Terry... my heart breaks for you and your families over this great loss! Elle was such a lovely lady, who always had a compliment on her lips for whoever was in front of her, and Elle certainly loved to help out whenever she could. Her volunteer hours for the Foundation were a priceless gift of selflessness. I was an honor to have known Elle, she will be dearly missed. Much love... Maureen

Maureen Naumann November 9, 2020