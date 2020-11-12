Frady, Eleanor L. "Elle"
July 26, 1935 - November 6, 2020
VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, Nov. 12th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with visitation from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, Nov. 13th, 10am, St. Gerald Catholic Church (96th and Q). Interment: Hillcrest. Memorials may be directed to the family.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.