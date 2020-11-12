Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Henry Edsel Ford
Ford, Henry Edsel

October 22, 1928 - November 4, 2020

Age 92. Private Family Service: Thursday, Nov. 12, 4:30pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view video of the service, go to the Ford obituary at the website below. Inurnment: Resthaven Cemetery, West Des Moines, IA. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or Hillcrest Health and Rehab (Magnolia Unit).

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Service
4:30p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE 68005
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
It was a pleasure to know Henry at Hillcrest (Magnolia) Nursing Home. I think he and my husband Eldon had some interesting chats. Eldon now has Covid and in the hospital. I believe that Henry missed his beloved wife, as he talked about her often. Henry could always entertain me when I visited Magnolia. I will miss him as I do all the patients in Magnolia.
Lois Stille
November 11, 2020