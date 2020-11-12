Menu
Bonnie J. Norris
Norris, Bonnie J.

December 11, 1937 - November 4, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Carl Norris; parents, Grant and Eva Brown; son, Bruce Norris.

Survived by sons, Carl and Bryan Norris; daughter, Beverly Norris; grandchildren, Rochelle, Tamara, Tihauna, Chelsea, Miller, Bruce Jr., Melyssa and Lillian.

Gathering of Friends and Family, 5-7pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at Braman Southwest Chapel.

BRAMAN MORTUARY -

Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE

(402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
