Norris, Bonnie J.
December 11, 1937 - November 4, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Carl Norris; parents, Grant and Eva Brown; son, Bruce Norris.
Survived by sons, Carl and Bryan Norris; daughter, Beverly Norris; grandchildren, Rochelle, Tamara, Tihauna, Chelsea, Miller, Bruce Jr., Melyssa and Lillian.
Gathering of Friends and Family, 5-7pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at Braman Southwest Chapel.
