Wendt, Leon AlbertLeon Albert Wendt, 98, of Glenwood, IA, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Glen Haven Home in Glenwood.Leon was born in Ashland, Nebraska to Anna and Frank Wendt. He grew up and worked on the family farm until entering the Navy in 1942 at the age of 20. During his time in the service, he served aboard the USS Alabama Battleship earning two battle stars in the Atlantic Theater and two battle stars in the Pacific Theater. He was married to Violet Wendt from 1944-1977. From this marriage, four children were born, Lana, Gregory, Debra, and Brenda.Leon was married to Doris Reisner in 1988, adding to his family, five stepchildren and their families.Leon worked for Peoples Natural Gas for 28 years, retiring in 1984. Leon was also devoted to serving in his community, belonging to many organizations including the Chamber of Commerce, VFW, The American Legion for 72 consecutive years, lifetime member of the Optimist Club, and a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church. Leon was on the 1st Heartland Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. with one hundred other WWII veterans and considered this the trip of a lifetime. Leon especially enjoyed visits from his family and friends and getting together for holidays. Leon was loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Leon would want everyone to know he was an avid Nebraska Football fan and will be their guardian angel.Leon was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory Wendt; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Betty Wendt; sister and brother-in-law, Ardis and Jack Nash; son-in-law, Michael Novak, and stepson Gregory Reisner.Leon is survived by his loving wife, Doris; daughters, Lana Novak, Debra (Bill) Kistler, Brenda (Alfred) Beier; grandchildren, Bailey Novak, Zach Willett, Chase (Brittany) Beier, Blake (Liz) Beier; great-grandchildren, Blaine Willett and Jackson Beier; stepchildren, Kate Scopac, Sherri (Dale) Bomer-Brown; daughter-in-law, Kim Reisner, Karen Reeves, Ron (Kathy) Reisner; brother, Keith (Joan) Wendt; sister, Beverly (Dale) Santman, and many nieces, nephews, and step grandchildren.Due to COVID-19 a private funeral for the immediate family is being held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Glenwood and Harvey T. Rimel American Legion Post 141.