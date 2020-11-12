Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dolores Ann Dunn
Dunn, Dolores Ann

Dolores Ann Dunn, 91, of Lincoln, passed away November 10, 2020. Born July 22, 1929 in Burr, NE to Paul and Mary ann (Wilcox) Sugden.

Dolores was a member of First-Plymouth Church, P.E.O. Chapter DL, Delta Zeta sorority, Cornhusker Republican Women's Club, and Abendmusik: Lincoln Board.

Family members include her husband, Robert (Bob) A. Dunn; daughter, Maryjane Dunn-Whitener (Joe), Arkadelphia, AR; son, Paul Dunn, Omaha; grandchildren, Alex Wood (Shelby Collins), Turza Moats, and Luiza Wood; great-grandchildren, Myra Wood, Corvin Wood, Jude Moats, and Serenity Appleton. Preceded in death by her parents.

VISITATION: will be from 2-5pm Thursday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' St., Lincoln, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2pm Friday November 13, 2020 Rosehill Cemetery, Douglas, NE with Rev. Lyn Seiser officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES

4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225 | roperandsons.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I always looked forward to greet Dolores at every Delta Zeta alumni meeting. She is a very special person who will be sorely missed. My sympathy to Bob and the whole family.
Beverly Swanson
November 11, 2020