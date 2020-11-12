Cremer, Marie
Marie Cremer, 98, Weeping Water died Monday, November 9th, 2020 in Syracuse Nebraska. Born in Weeping Water Nebraska September 14th, 1922 to Lonnie and Nettie Wade. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, 4 brothers and 7 sisters.
Marie is survived brothers, James (Mary) Wade and Warren (Diane) Wade; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends
PRIVATE FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at United Methodist Church Weeping Water. PUBLIC GRAVESIDE SERVICES: 11am Oakwood Cemetery Weeping Water. PUBLIC VISITATION: 1-8pm Friday, November 13th, 2020 at Hammons Family Funeral Chapel Weeping Water. Mask will be required at all indoor events, Services streamed live via facebook/hammons family funeral services page. Memorials to the United Methodist Church Weeping Water or donor's choice.
HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
207 West H Street, Weeping Water
402-267-5544 www.hammonsfs.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.