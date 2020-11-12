Nixon, Willard J. "Jamie"January 14, 1948 - November 9, 2020Of Council Bluffs. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1972. Preceded by parents, Willard J. "Nick" and Barbara (Huch) Nixon. Survived by his wife of 19 years, Betty Nixon of Council Bluffs; daughter, Alyssia Nixon of Chesapeake, VA; stepsons, William (Mindy) Walker of Maryville, MO, Travis Walker of Council Bluffs; 2 grandchildren, William Walker and Benjamin Walker; brother, Larry Nixon of Council Bluffs.MEMORIAL SERVICE, Saturday, 2pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Military rites will be tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family receiving friends on Saturday, from 1-2 pm, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to any Veterans Association.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com