Age 57, of Council Bluffs, passed away on November 9, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19.



Scott was born on July 29, 1963 to Bob and Saundra (Ward) Darrah of Beebeetown, Iowa. He was a graduate of Tri-Center High School and Creighton University. He received a bachelor's degree in finance and political science. While going to college, Scott served as project manager on several building projects in Council Bluffs. After graduating from college, he worked as a banker in Council Bluffs and Nebraska City. He also worked as a real estate property manager in Nebraska City, until starting his own business in 1996. Scott served as an Ameriprise Financial Advisor in Council Bluffs and Nebraska City, serving clients in more than 16 states.



Through the years, Scott became very successful in his position. He was part of the Million Dollar Round Table for 14 years, Top of the Table for 6 years, Circle of Success for 5 years, and was most recently a member of the National Association of Estate Planners. Scott served as president of the Morning Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He had also served as the local president of Make-A-Wish Foundation. Scott was an adjunct professor at Creighton University for several years. He loved all things associated with Disney. Scott took his daughters to Disney World many times, and as recently as, last December to ring in the New Year in 2020. He and his daughters all celebrated special birthdays with Disney cruises. Scott's greatest accomplishment and joy was being dad to his daughters, who he always referred to as "MY girls", Reagan, Addison and Morgan.



Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lyle and Maxine Ward and Jim and Verl Darrah. Survivors include daughters, Reagan, Addison and Morgan; parents, Bob and Saundra Darrah; sister, Rhonda (Bob) Gibler; uncles and aunts, Dale and Jan Ward, Richard and Rita Ward; many cousins.



Memorials are suggested to the Shania Kids Can Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation or to the Junior Rotary Achievement. Because of Covid-19 severity, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



