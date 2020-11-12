Menu
Frank John Bouska
Bouska, Frank John

Age 91

Preceded in death by wife, Frances A. Bouska; parents, Frank and Mary Bouska. Survived by son, Frank Jr. (Sherri) Bouska; daughter, Judy (Mike) McMahon; 4 grandchildren, Melissa (Alex), Alexandra, Michael (Amanda) and Rachel (Cody); 5 great-grandchildren, Austin, Luciana, Camilla, Hayden and Ellis; many nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday 12pm Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel.

VISITATION: Saturday 10am til time of service. Military Honors by American Legion Post 331. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Frank's obit and Stream Service.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
