Simon, Phyllis A.
Age 83 of Ithaca, NE. Survived by children Bunnie McGee, Fremont, Terri (Dory) Hall, Wahoo, Shelly Trudell, Fremont, Jerry (Lori) Simon Jr., Ithaca, Dan (Mollie) Simon, Ithaca, Candie (Tom) Wageman, Ithaca, Tom (Beth) Simon, Yutan; 27 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; many wonderful sisters, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Preceded in death by husband Jerry, Sr.; parents Don and Phyllis Capalite; parents-in-law Albert and Lillian Simon; granddaughter Rachel Simon; granddaughter-in-law Summer Simon; sister Darlene Frost; brothers Larry Hert and Donnie Capalite.
FUNERAL 1pm Saturday, Mead Covenant Church, Mead, NE. VISITATION 5-8pm Friday, funeral home. Interment Indian Mound Cemetery, Ithaca. Memorials to family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.