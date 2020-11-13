Menu
J. Leonard "Len" McKinley
McKinley, J. Leonard "Len"

May 30, 1977 - November 9, 2020

Funeral Service Monday, 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church. Visitation with family begins Sunday, after 2:00pm with a Wake Service at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
