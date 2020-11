Nietfeld, Brian S.Resident of Bellevue, NE, died unexpectedly on November 8, 2020 at the age of 47. A memorial service will be scheduled in the near future, as arrangements are being made by the family. Any memorials may be directed towards AFSP, Out of the Darkness; Wounded Warrior Project and/or NAMI.KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY441 No Washington St.Papillion NE 402-339-3232