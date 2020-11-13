LoChiano, Sally Ann
May 9, 1934 - November 11, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, William Ray and Lillian Faye Norman; son, Douglas Norman. Survived by the love of her life, Rocco LoChiano; daughter, Kristina Faye Pryor; granddaughter, Lillian Faye Pryor; grandson, Theodore Rocco Pryor; great-grandson, Levi Anderson; step-children, Stephen Anthony (Ellen Walker) LoChiano, Mark Thomas (Karla) LoChiano, Nancy Diane (Rick Wayne) Allman; multiple step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren
CELEBRATION OF LIFE VISITATION: Sunday, November 15, 11-1 pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Private Family Burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Muddy Paws Rescue of Omaha.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.