Dennis Cutshall, age 69, of Honey Creek, passed away November 9, 2020.VISITATION: will be held from 2-4pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. FUNERAL SERVICE: will be held at 2pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, November 16, 2020. INTERMENT: in Branson Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.