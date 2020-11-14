Zorko, Betty Jane
September 19, 1924 - November 11, 2020
Preceded in death by husband of 72 years, William; parents, Edna and Joseph Havlicek; sister, Doris Riggs; stepmother, Bernice Havlicek; daughter-in-law, Raeann Zorko. Survived by children, Thomas (Susan Kelly) Zorko, Richard (Jan) Zorko, Kathleen Zorko and Elizabeth (Kent Pendarvis) Zorko; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Cormier, Aaron (Amy) Zorko, David (Christina) Zorko and Tristan Zorko; great-grandchildren, Landry, Molly, Gwendolyn, Gracelyn, Marcus and Maci; brothers- and sister-in-law, Donald (Barbara) Riggs, Louis Zorko, and Mary Jane (Tony) Purkart; many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Gretna.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, November 16, at 10:30am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S. 204th St., Gretna, NE. PRIVATE INTERMENT at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.