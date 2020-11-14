Neubauer, Raymond F.March 25, 1948 - October 10, 2020Vietnam Veteran, Retired U.S. Air Force, LaVista Police Lieutenant, and Chief of Sioux City Police.Preceded in death by parents, Raymond F. and Katherine F.H. Neubauer; Survived by wife, Jeanette Neubauer; brother, Joseph (Kathy) Neubauer; sister, Evelyn (Bill) Rapp; children, Kim (Bobby) Doan, Kris (Charles) Hering, Karen (Mike) Neubauer, Jennifer (Terry) Gustin; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.Family will receive friends throughout the evening of November 14, 2020 from 4-9 pm, at the Millard VFW 5083 South 136th Street.