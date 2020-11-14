Goforth-Young, Sharon



August 19, 1941 - November 11, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Clara Young; sisters, Patricia Nellor and Clara Winters; daughter-in-law, Cindy Goforth.



Survived by husband, Larry Goforth; son, Larry Dale Goforth; daughter, Desra (Paul) Rentschler; daughter, Tracie (Kim) Cox; son, Kelly (Angie) Goforth; brothers, Harry Young and Gerald Young; sister, Sandra Pissall. Sharon had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, wonderful nephews, nieces, and friends. The family would like to thank the family of Bud Robinson, Chuck Robinson and Connie Robinson for years of love and friendship.



A CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE is planned for a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.