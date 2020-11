Smith, Ralph EdwardAge 92 - November 8, 2020Ralph had four passions in his life, his faith, his service in the U.S. Navy, his volunteer service at Hillcrest where he was honored with a lifetime achievement award in 2019, and his three great-grandchildren. To quote a friend: "He understood service to others better than anyone I've ever known."He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Young Smith. He is survived by his son, Bruce Smith and his, wife Mary Murray; daughter, Karen Pearson and her husband, Christopher; grandchildren, Ryan and Brenda Pearson, Daniel Pearson and his wife, Krystal Pearson; three great-grandchildren, Connor, Isabella, and Cayson.FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS are through Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. INTERMENT will be at Arlington National Cemetery with a Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to Hillcrest Hospice, Suite B, Bellevue, NE 68005, or to the Nebraska Chapter- Alzheimer's Association , Suite 110, 11711 Arbor Street, Omaha, NE 68144.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com