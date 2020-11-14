Menu
Carolee A. Parsons
Parsons, Carolee A. (Smith)

February 14, 1955 - November 2, 2020

Carolee A. (Smith) Parsons, recent resident of Hooper, NE, formerly of Fremont and Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Ruby Smith; son, Dustin Adcock; and brother, Von Smith. Survived by brother, Craig Smith.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 2pm, at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 17007 "Q" Street, Omaha.

Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.

Trump Funeral Services

Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1501
