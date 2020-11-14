Sharpe, Lorraine A. "Lolly"



Age 78 - November 12, 2020



South Omaha lost a saint when Lorraine (Lolly) Ann Mittermeier Sharpe lost her life to the Coronavirus on November 12, 2020. Her hobbies included planning reunions, attending reunions, and organizing get-togethers to plan more reunions. Born with the gift of gab, Lolly always would run into former classmates, long-lost friends, or distant relatives everywhere she went, including Philips Department Store, Brandeis, Veys Grocery, or any Richman-Gordman. Lolly was an obsessed South High Packer (even though she glossed over the fact she spent her freshman year at Mercy).



After she graduated in 1960 (the year the basketball team took state), Lolly summered at Lake Okoboji and spent weekends bar hopping across Council Bluffs, dancing to all the best local bands the Heartland had to offer. Then, like a scene from "An Officer and a Gentleman," Lolly got herself a "Boy from New York City," when she met (at some bar) Brooklyn-born Raymond E. Sharpe who was stationed at Offutt. In the 1970s, Lolly transformed into a happy homemaker, becoming one of North Omaha's pioneering Soccer Moms (way back when soccer was considered "exotic" by most Nebraska Cornhuskers). Lolly never missed any of her children's games, including the ones way out past Old Mill. She was a den mother for her daughter's Brownie troupe at Holy Name where she also chaperoned elementary class field trips as well as went to countless bingo nights and fish fry Fridays during Lent.



Relocating her family to Sun Valley (the one in Sarpy County), Lolly demonstrated her commitment to the Catholic faith by volunteering her family to serve on the cleaning crew for St. Bernadette's summer festival (while other families worked the snow cone machine, made cotton candy, or ran the cake walk). For more than a decade, Lolly was a Hyatt reservationist where she put her gift of gab to work — helping thousands of travelers around the world find fun and fascinating places to stay. She earned perks and prizes that took her to far away places she never dreamed of seeing. Long after retiring, Lolly continued traveling with her family, spending her last Christmas cruising the Caribbean, seeing the sights in Haiti and enjoying fish tacos in The Bahamas. Packed with Polish Pride, Lolly was the oldest of seven Mittermeier siblings and cousin to countless members of the Filipowicz tribe who trace their roots back to St. Francis parish. Out-of-town family members could always count on Lolly taking them out to play bingo and pickles whenever they visited Omaha.



Lolly was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Loretta (Filipowicz) Mittermeier; brother, John; and loving husband, Ray Sharpe. She is survived by all four of her children, Kevin, Patti (Mark) Shanahan, Terry, and Megan; and two grandchildren, Brandon and Kayla Shanahan, all who learned from Lolly the awkward ability to use humor to help heal whenever there's sorrow.



VISITATION: Sunday, November 15, 5-6:30pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 S 42nd St). MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 16, 10am, at Church. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. A Live Stream of the Services will be available via the Bethany website.



