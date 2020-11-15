Prchal, Sandy
Sandra Louise (Rogers) Prchal, age 61, of Gravois Mills, MO, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home. She was born July 26, 1959 in Aberdeen, SD to William and Lois (Erdmann) Rogers.
She was united in marriage to James Douglas Prchal. They shared many happy years together. Sandy was raised in Aberdeen, SD and later moved to Omaha, NE where she spent most of her adult life. She and Jim recently retired to the Lake of the Ozark's in Missouri where they attended First Baptist Church of Laurie. She was an accountant and did tax preparation at Prchal and Peterson Group. Sandy loved their lake home, spending time with family and enjoying an occasional drink with friends.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Prchal of Laurie, MO; her mother, Lois Bonn of Aberdeen, SD; two daughters, Brandy Peterson of Wichita, KS and Carmen Larson of Sulphur, LA; a stepson, Jimmy Prchal of Omaha, NE; several grandchildren; three siblings; Deborah Fear-Bass of MN, Robert and Timothy Rogers of SD, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, William Rogers.
MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on December 5th, 2020 at 1pm, at First Baptist Church, 1500 E Melgaard Rd., Aberdeen, SD 57401.Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com
. Cards may be sent to: Jim Prchal, 17613 Sheldon Point, Gravois Mills, MO 65037.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.