Fleissner, M. Janet
August 14, 1932 - November 7, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Bob Sr.; great-granddaughter, Adora Fleissner. Survived by daughters, Clarice Murnan (Bob), Peg Fleissner, Judy Fleissner (John Damme), Joan Clark (Paul), Mary Pote (Kevin), Deb Schoneweis-Wilson (Greg); sons, Bob Jr. (Jolene), Jim (Kay), Rich (Joan), Bill (fiancee, Mary Peterman), Buz; 34 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sr. Lisa Staudacher, RSM and Georgia Ebel.
Due to COVID, there will be private family services. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association
.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.