Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alice Elizabeth Wallis
Wallis, Alice Elizabeth (Hadsell)

December 3, 1939 - November 2, 2020

Alice passed away at home in Glendale, CA. Preceded in death by husband, Dr. David E. Wallis; parents, Glen C. and Bettynell Hadsell; and brother, Glen C. Hadsell, Jr. Survived by her children in Glendale: Lorraine E. Wallis Tretsven (Arn), Dr. Eileen V. Wallis, and John D. Wallis; and grandson, Max. Survived also by sisters in Omaha, Cynthia Hadsell and Carolyn Hadsell. Alice was born in Lincoln, NE. She graduated from Dundee, Central High and Omaha University. During college she worked at the Dundee Smart Shop. She met her husband in the choir at First United Methodist Church. They moved to his home in California and he began work for JPL. Alice was recognized for her dedication as the president of the Glenoaks Elementary PTA, among other volunteer activities. She worked as the office administrator for the Valley Vista School. Alice was dedicated to her family and pets until she succumbed to dementia with Lewy Body disease. The family is indebted to Sonia Reyes, her devoted caregiver.

A Service for her Inurnment will be held in 2021 at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.