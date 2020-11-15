Menu
LaDonna C. Newman
Newman, LaDonna C.

Age 58 - November 11, 2020

Of Elkhorn, NE. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Marilyn and Fred Guerke. Survived by her husband, David of Elkhorn; son and daughter-in-law, Glen and Jeanetta Newman of Virginia, and their son, Evan; sister-in-law, Michelle Walters; and stepmother Carmen Guerke.

No Services will be held. It was LaDonna's wish to have her cremated remains scattered in the mountains of Virginia.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
