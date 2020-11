Hamilton, MaryLou



MaryLou Hamilton of Omaha passed away on her 70th birthday, November 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herm and Eva Stephenson; and her daughter, Julie. Lou was a graduate of Denver University and employed as an accountant.



Per Lou's request, No Services are planned. Donations may be made to the Nebraska Humane Society. To all the staff at Via Christi and Serene Care Hospice - thank you for the kindness and love you shared with Lou.



We will miss you, dear friend. Rest in peace.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.