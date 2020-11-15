Grieb, Joan Ellen (Fitzsimmons)
February 16, 1937 - November 11, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Freda Fitzsimmons; brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Lee Fitzsimmons; sister, Betty Fitzsimmons; and son, David Grieb.
Survived by husband, Fred D. Grieb; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Dr. Jeff Nielsen; son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Lanae Grieb; grandson and spouse, Eric and Lisa Nielsen; granddaughter and spouse, Rebecca and Dr. Brent Wakefield; grandson, Ross Grieb; granddaughter, Amy Grieb; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen Warner.
Private Family Funeral Service at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.