Barry J. Schmeichel
Schmeichel, Barry J.

Age 52

Of Omaha, NE. Owner of Wine 121. Survived by father, Dale (Kathy) Schmeichel of Omaha; mother, Karen (Marty) Hulce of Omaha; sister, Jill Marie (Andrew) Reynolds of Parker, CO; nieces, Hannah, Rachel and Sarah; uncle, Gary (Ruth Ann) Anderson of Oak Harbor, OH; cat, Bodhi.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society or Nebraska Diabetes Association. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
