Darrell D. Kryger
Kryger, Darrell D.

January 13, 1940 - November 10, 2020

Preceded in death by first wife, Marie Kryger. Survived by wife, Patty; children, Debbie Klosterbuer (Bruce), Duane Kryger (Varla), Cindy Freeman, Jeff Kryger (Sharon), and Teresa Gray (Randy); 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda and Donna (Ray); and brother, Keith Kryger (Anna)

VISITATION begins Tuesday, November 17, 10am at West Center Chapel, with GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors to follow at 11am at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
10:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Rd, Omaha, Nebraska
Nov
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Resurrection Cemeter
, Omaha, Nebraska
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
