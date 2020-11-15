Meyer, Amanda D
November 5, 1982 - November 10, 2020
Passed away due to cancer. Survived by partner, Kelly Thibodeaux; parents, Debbie and Curtis; brothers, Bryan and wife Makaelin, and Ben and wife Shayla; aunt and uncle, Diana and Steve Schrier; aunt, Marcy Phoenix; uncle, Dennis Phoenix; cousins, Stacy Schrier, Joey, Jason, and Danny Phoenix, Nathan Heilman; and lots of friends.
Service Later.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.