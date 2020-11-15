Menu
Frank M. Zaller
Zaller, Frank M

Age 71 - October 26, 2020

Of Bolivar, TN. Resided in Omaha from 1973-2002. He was an assistant PGA Club Pro at Happy Hollow Country Club before spending many years in sales including a long career at Shepard's Business Interiors. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

He is survived by his father, Frank A Zaller of Bolivar, TN; two daughters, Dawn Zaller of Bennington, and Rhonda Avent (Jerry Wayne) of Toone, TN; a son, F. Michael Zaller, Jr (Shannon) of Pleasanton, CA; his former wife of 23 years, Betty Zaller of Savannah, GA; 8 grandchildren, Jonathan and Jackson Martin, Megan Wilbanks, Jordan Avent, Hayden, Constance, Lucca, and Kai Zaller; 3 sisters; 2 brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made in his name to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. VISITATION Friday November 20th 9-10:30 am. MEMORIAL SERVICES Friday November 20th 10:30am at Shackelford Funeral Home, 109 Mecklinburg Dr, Bolivar TN 38008. GRAVESIDE MEMORIAL November 20th at 2pm at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetary, Memphis TN.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
