Frenzer, Mary "Nonnie"
June 25, 1944 - November 12, 2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 12th, 2020. As a devoted wife to the love of her life, Dave, for 51 years, Nonnie was immensely proud of her 3 children and 5 grandchildren. She brought love, laughter, and countless compliments to all those around her. Nonnie shared her love of reading and books with hundreds of children during her teaching career which spanned over 30 years. She also served as a volunteer for St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church and Emergency Pregnancy Services. She was sweet, giving, kind, funny, and left a beautiful mark on all of our lives.
Survived by husband, David Frenzer; children, Suzanne Wolff, Laura Frenzer, Joel Frenzer; grandchildren, Madeleine, Sam, Charlie, Daphne and Vivienne; brothers, Ken (Teri) McCandless, Paul (Margie) McCandless, John (Marianne) McCandless, Mike (Beth) McCandless; sister, Kathy (John) Opitz; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
). Due to Covid restrictions. Services will be at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.