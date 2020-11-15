Young, William M. "Mike"January 11, 1952 - November 12, 2020Age 68 of Fort Calhoun, NE. Born in Evansville, IN. Died in Fort Calhoun, NE. Preceded in death by father, George W. Young. Survived by wife, Brenda Young of Fort Calhoun; son, Michael (Michelle) Young of Crescent, IA; daughters, Theresa (Jason) Koller-Kaeding of Omaha, and Amanda Young of Bellevue, NE; mother, JoAnn Young of Owensboro, KY; brother, Mark "Buzz" (Laurie) Young of Mount Juliet, TN; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.Mike was married to his loving wife, Brenda for 49 years. Mike also served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years, and presently had worked at Woodman of the World. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #10305, and Fort Calhoun American Legion Post #348.VISITATION AND VIGIL SERVICE: 4-7pm Monday, November 16, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. The 4-5pm hour is reserved for the health compromised, all at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. The Knights of Columbus Council #10305 will provide a guard. Social Distancing observed and face masks recommended. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Tuesday, November 17, also at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. Social Distancing observed and face masks recommended. INTERMENT: 1pm Tuesday, November 17, at Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors provided by Fort Calhoun American Legion Post #348 and Offutt AFB. IN LIEU OF TRADITIONAL REMEMBRANCES MEMORIALS SUGGESTED TO: St. John The Baptist Catholic Church or St. Croix Hospice.SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOMEFt. Calhoun, NE 402-468-5678