Wilson, Roy I., Jr.
July 2, 1952 - October 22, 2020
Preceded in death by father, Roy I. Wilson Sr. Survived by mother, Sue Wilson; brothers, Larry (Suzanne) Wilson, Ted (Sherryl) Wilson; sister, Connie Wilson; nieces, Kathy, Marci, Alyssa Wilson, and Amanda Vanderzee; nephews, Ky Wilson, Evan Blankenau; cousins, Laurie Akers, Ernie Petry, Randy Fitch, Dr Richard Fitch; dear friend, Zsazsa
"Admired nature, Lost in music, Inspired others, Larger than life"
GRAVESIDE SERVICE, 2pm Wednesday, November 18th, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.