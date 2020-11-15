Menu
Roy I. Wilson Jr.
Wilson, Roy I., Jr.

July 2, 1952 - October 22, 2020

Preceded in death by father, Roy I. Wilson Sr. Survived by mother, Sue Wilson; brothers, Larry (Suzanne) Wilson, Ted (Sherryl) Wilson; sister, Connie Wilson; nieces, Kathy, Marci, Alyssa Wilson, and Amanda Vanderzee; nephews, Ky Wilson, Evan Blankenau; cousins, Laurie Akers, Ernie Petry, Randy Fitch, Dr Richard Fitch; dear friend, Zsazsa

"Admired nature, Lost in music, Inspired others, Larger than life"

GRAVESIDE SERVICE, 2pm Wednesday, November 18th, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
