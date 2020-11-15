Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lisa M. Harter
Harter, Lisa M.

Age 63

Omaha, NE. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Amber, Steven and Aurora and Michael all of Omaha; 4 grandchildren; sisters, Jan McKeever of Omaha and Debbie Golden of Sugar Grove, IL.

VISITATION Wednesday 5-8pm at the Funeral Home. Covid-19 restrictions will apply. Private Family Service will be held Thursday 11am with live streaming for the public, (https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1101486). Private inurnment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
Nov
19
Service
11:00a.m.
live streaming for the public
https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1101486
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.