Johnson, Lynn
December 20, 1933 - November 12, 2020
Age 86, of Kearney passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Lynn Johnson was born in Wausa, NE to Albin and Ethel (Lingren) Johnson. Lynn graduated from Norfolk High School in 1953. In 1955, he graduated from Luther College in Wahoo, NE. While attending Luther College he lettered in four sports. Lynn proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1955 where he was mainly stationed in Germany, until his honorable discharge in 1957. He then attended Midland University where he lettered in football and basketball. Lynn graduated from Midland University in 1959. On August 13, 1961, he married Bernadene Havekost at St. John's Ridgely Church in Scribner, Nebraska. Lynn taught for Papillion Public Schools and Gretna Public Schools. He received his Masters degree in 1965 and his Doctorate degree in 1969 from the University of Nebraska. From 1969 to 1999 he taught in the College of Education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, serving the roles of classroom professor, department chair, and Associate Dean of the College of Education. He was a member of various educational groups. Lynn served on the Midland University Board of Trustees, Kearney Area United Way Board, Kearney Public Library Advisory Board and Foundation, the Kearney Area Literacy Council, Good Samaritan Society, the Senior Volunteer Advisory Council, and the Civil Service Commission of the City of Kearney. He received the Educator of the Year Award from the Nebraska State Council for the Social Studies. Lynn was also the recipient of distinguished alumni awards from Luther Junior College and Midland University. He also volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital, at the Great Platte River Road Archway, and for Meals on Wheels. Lynn was a member of First Lutheran Church where he served on the Church Council and various other committees.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bernadene Johnson of Kearney; son, David Johnson of Hastings; daughter, Stacy (Douglas) Buescher of Lincoln; grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah) Buescher of Lincoln and Sarah (Jacob) Hanus of Olathe, KS; great grandson, Isaiah Hanus of Olathe, KS; brother-in-law, Loren (Dianne) Havekost of Blair; nephew, Dan (Donell) Johnson; nieces, Stephanie (Andy) Weissinger, Lori (Mike) Quakenbush, Leigh (Aaron) Koehn and Karen (Joe) Howell all of Omaha. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Willard Johnson; and sister-in-law, Eloyse Johnson.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lynn Johnson Scholarship at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, First Lutheran Church or Kearney Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com
. Private Family Memorial Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with Rev. Dr. Rick Carlson and Rev. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson officiating. The service will be live streamed through the First Lutheran Church website at https://firstlutherankearney.org/watch-live/
The public is invited to attend a Time of Remembrance 4-6pm Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Due to concerns over Covid 19, the family will not be present but encourages anyone that would like to pay their respects to please attend.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.