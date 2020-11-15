Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cindy K. King
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
King, Cindy K.

January 3, 1957 - November 11, 2020

Survived by children: Bobbi Cooper, Adam King (Jessica Kinney), and Gabrielle Buttermore (Jordan); grandchildren: Gabe Kinney and Charlie Cooper; other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: John and Janice Gathye; and brother, Glen Gathye.

SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.