King, Cindy K.
January 3, 1957 - November 11, 2020
Survived by children: Bobbi Cooper, Adam King (Jessica Kinney), and Gabrielle Buttermore (Jordan); grandchildren: Gabe Kinney and Charlie Cooper; other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: John and Janice Gathye; and brother, Glen Gathye.
SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.