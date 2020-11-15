Iles, Marlene KayAugust 14, 1951 - November 10, 2020Age 69 of Plattsmouth, NE. Marlene is survived by husband, Lonnie Iles of Plattsmouth; son, Lanny (Jenna) Iles of Omaha; daughter, Allison (Racheal Frampton) Iles of Omaha; grandchildren, Brady, Baylor, and Brynnlie Iles; and sisters, Susan (Dave) Simons of Anderson MO, and Janet Gochenour of Bellevue, NE. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Arvil "Speed" and Beverly Campbell.GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held at a later date at Lewiston Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE | 402-296-4445