Jones, Donna M.



March 26, 1930 - November 13, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Raymond E. Jones Sr.; sons, Terry Ray, Kenneth Lee McCubbin and James McCubbin. Survived by grandchildren, James Mike McCubbin, Kenneth Lee McCubbin, Laura June Sanford, Mark A. Jones, Heather C. Gerdes and Angela Stratos; stepchildren, Raymond E. Jones, Robert Lee Jones, Rita Cosimano; nephews and nieces, Don and Rick Ray, Sue Ball and Linda Hopkins; many other loving relatives



FUNERAL SERVICES: Tuesday, November 17th, 11am West Center Chapel with VISITATION starting at 10am. Interment: Evergreen. Memorials may be directed to the family



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.