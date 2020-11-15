Menu
Donna M. Jones
Jones, Donna M.

March 26, 1930 - November 13, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Raymond E. Jones Sr.; sons, Terry Ray, Kenneth Lee McCubbin and James McCubbin. Survived by grandchildren, James Mike McCubbin, Kenneth Lee McCubbin, Laura June Sanford, Mark A. Jones, Heather C. Gerdes and Angela Stratos; stepchildren, Raymond E. Jones, Robert Lee Jones, Rita Cosimano; nephews and nieces, Don and Rick Ray, Sue Ball and Linda Hopkins; many other loving relatives

FUNERAL SERVICES: Tuesday, November 17th, 11am West Center Chapel with VISITATION starting at 10am. Interment: Evergreen. Memorials may be directed to the family

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
