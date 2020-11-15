Ziegenhorn, Mark Neal
April 13, 1961 - November 10, 2020
Mark passed away at home from natural causes. Preceded in death by father, Clark. Survived by mother, Marilyn (Mars) Garey; brother, Brian (Julie) Ziegenhorn; nieces: Makayla, Danielle, Jennifer, and Madison; and nephew, Joseph.
No Services will be held.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.