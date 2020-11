Raymond, Daniel S.



April 9, 1945 - November 10, 2020



Age 75, of Bellevue, NE. Survived by wife, Fay; brother, Norm and wife Donna; daughter, Terri Hoffman and Nikki Meyer; granddaughter, Amy Shepherd; grandson, Dallas Akers; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



No Services.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.