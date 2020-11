Ficenec, Anthony D. "Tony"



November 7, 1933 - November 12, 2020



Preceded in death by sisters: Bea Ficenec, and Sr. Barbara Ficenec N.D.; and brothers: Joe (Joan), Frank, Carl, Rev. Len, and Don. Survived by sister, Mildred (Ed) Cherney; sister-in-law, Helene Ficenec; many nieces and nephews.



Memorial Mass at a later date. Memorials to Notre Dame Sisters, or New Cassel.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.