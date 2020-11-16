Shirley, Lucille M. "Lu"
January 18, 1933 - November 7, 2020
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, November 18th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Thursday, November 19th, at 9:30am, West Center Chapel to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (1920 N. 102nd St.) for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to St. Leo the Great Education Fund, Siena/Francis House, or Roncalli Catholic High School.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.