Lucille M. "Lu" Shirley
Shirley, Lucille M. "Lu"

January 18, 1933 - November 7, 2020

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, November 18th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Thursday, November 19th, at 9:30am, West Center Chapel to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (1920 N. 102nd St.) for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to St. Leo the Great Education Fund, Siena/Francis House, or Roncalli Catholic High School.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Nov
18
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Nov
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
1920 N. 102nd St
GUEST BOOK
Mom always said that I was just like Aunt Lu. I´ve always been proud of that!!!! I will miss you deeply
Debbie Edmundson Kirchner
November 9, 2020
I will miss you so much my loving Momma!! Rest In Peace with your Heavenly Father!
Jim Shirley
November 8, 2020