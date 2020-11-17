Minton-Hunt, Daisy M.



August 26, 1932 - November 12, 2020



Omaha. Preceded in death by son, Barney Johnson; parents, Thomas Hunt and Charlottie Johnson; and brothers, TJ Hunt and GW Hunt.



Survived by children, Tony Miller, Fredricka Minton, Vanessa Johnson, Darwyn Minton, Sheila Minton, Harold Minton, and Regina (Dana) Sampson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, family and friends.



VISITATION: Thursday from 5-6:30pm at Mortuary.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 12:30pm, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment in Mount Hope Cemetery.



ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel



2727 N 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.