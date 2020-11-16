Menu
Joyce E. Watsabaugh
Watsabaugh, Joyce E.

July 18, 1927 - November 15, 2020

VISITATION: Wednesday, November 18th, from 10am to 11am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S. 118th St.), followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. To view live broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 16, 2020.
