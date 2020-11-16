Menu
Michael S. Obal
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Obal, Michael S.

September 26, 1954 - November 14, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Cheryl L. (Siford) Obal; and parents, Anne and John Obal. Survived by son, Mike Obal (Lindsay); daughter, Kristin Blessing (Kelvin); grandchildren, Logan Obal and Norah Blessing; and siblings: John Obal, Mary Jewell (Rod), Jeanette Obal, and Jackie Kuta (Ray).

PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of donations, please do something kind for a caregiver.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7800 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
