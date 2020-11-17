Menu
Francis M. "Mick" Marsicek
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Marsicek, Francis M. "Mick"

June 6, 1938 - November 13, 2020

Preceded in death by wife Patricia; son Richard "Mick"; and sisters, Honeylou Shepherd, and Sr. Bridget "Kathy" Marsicek. Survived by daughter, Theresa Robinson (Curt Bowles); 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Viereger, Donna Wendell, Pat Novak and Linda Hytrek; step-brothers, Jim Marsicek and Tom Marsicek; and step-sister Barb Lewis.

VISITATION begins Wednesday 5pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday 10am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. INTERMENT: St. John's Cemetery. The Services will be live streamed on the Funeral Home's website.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Nov
18
Wake
6:30p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Nov
19
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
